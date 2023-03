Want some ice cream with your salad? Hidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for a ranch-flavored ice cream.

That's not the only flavor they released, they have a whole collection including:

Sweet Maple Cornbread

Blood Orange Chocolate Chip

Carrot Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Honey Graham Cracker

Limoncello Cake

The ice cream is available at Walmart from March 20 through May 28. Each container costs $5.