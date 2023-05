Folks love to watch the parades during Tulip Time in Holland and one of the main attractions are the Dutch dancers! It's not uncommon to see people walking the streets in wooden shoes (and many pairs of socks) as they prepare for the dances. Todd and Michelle took a trip to Holland to get a preview, and a quick lesson, in klomping!

Don't forget to check out www.tuliptime.com for a full schedule of events, parades, and more. Tulip Time 2023 runs from May 6-14.