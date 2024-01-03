"The Mocktail Club" shares classic and new cocktail recipes, without the booze

The mocktail scene- cocktails without alcohol- has exploded over the past few years. Gone are the days of a glass of juice, and here are the days of spirit alternatives that step up the flavor profiles and present a more finished drink.

Derik Santiago knows this scene well, so much so that he created "The Mocktail Club," a book filled with drink recipes without alcohol.

Santiago joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share his inspiration behind the book, plus makes one of his favorite mocktails, French Kiss.