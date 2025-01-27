The Midwestern Synchronized Skating Championships in Kalamazoo

The Midwestern Synchronized Skating Championships are coming to Kalamazoo! Come watch some of the best synchronized skating in the region from January 29th to February 1st as teams from throughout the Midwest and Plains states compete for a spot at the 2025 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

Synchronized skating is a beautiful and challenging sport that requires teamwork, precision, and artistry. Teams of 8-20 skaters perform intricate formations and step sequences while moving as one unit across the ice. The Midwestern Championships will feature teams of all ages and levels, from beginner to elite.

We spoke with two of the competitors who are in the competition to learn more. Whether you're a seasoned skating fan or new to the sport, this is an event you won't want to miss! Tickets are on sale now, so get yours today and come cheer on these amazing athletes.

