The Kinzler Foundation hosting a fundraiser to assist families in need when they suddenly lose a loved one

Jason Kinzler passed away in 2011 while running the 5/3 Riverbank Run. He was fit healthy, a husband, and a father of three young children. However, this devastating situation years later has become a positive force for other families that suddenly lose a parent or primary caregiver in the form of The Kinzler Foundation.

The Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation provides a safety net for whatever a family might need during such a difficult time in their lives. The foundation gives support and financial assistance to families, with minor children, who have experienced the unexpected loss of a parent and/or primary caregiver.

In May of 2011, Jason Kinzler passed away while running the Fifth Third Riverbank Run. Jason, a pillar of health and fitness, left behind his wife Kristi, and three beautiful children, ages 10, 8, and 6. In 2012 Kristi, along with some of Kinzler’s closest friends began work on the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation (JKFFF). Since then, they've been working to give support and resources to families who've lost a primary caregiver.

The Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation will be hosting an event to raise funds for their organization. They'll be hosting their annual fundraiser at Studio D2D, 401 Hall Street from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 28.

Tickets cost $100, including dinner and an open bar.

To learn more about their organization and events, visit kinzlerfoundation.org.