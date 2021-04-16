The Kicks at Bowen Lake opens for the season

If you're looking for some outdoor fun, it's time to hit the links for some footgolf! The Kicks at Bowen Lake is open and is ready to show off their new expansions made to their facility.

Footgolf is a sport that combines the sport of soccer, with the rules of golf. Players must kick their soccer ball into the various holes on their 9-hole footgolf course.

​New this year, The Kicks is introducing Footgolf and Human Foosball leagues. People can sign up to join at the-kicks.com.

The Kicks also expanded their indoor facility to provide more seating in their restaurant and bar. They're expanding their menu to provide a wider range of food items, as well as alcoholic beverages.

The Kicks at Bowen Lake is located at14600 Lincoln Lake Ave. NE in Gowen.

To schedule playing time or learn more, visit the-kicks.com or call (616)-232-2403.