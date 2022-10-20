The Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation provides safety net for families struggling with loss of a loved one

When someone loses a spouse, it feels like their whole world is crumbling around them. On top of processing their grief, they've lost a spouse, a primary income, a parent, and a support system all at once, which is unthinkable for those who haven't experienced it.

For many who have gone through this experience, the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation provides a safety net for whatever a family might need during such a difficult time in their lives. The foundation gives support and financial assistance to families, with minor children, who have experienced the unexpected loss of a parent and/or primary caregiver.

In May of 2011, Jason Kinzler passed away while running the Fifth Third Riverbank Run. Jason, a pillar of health and fitness, left behind his wife Kristi, and three beautiful children, ages 10, 8, and 6. In 2012 Kristi, along with some of Kinzler’s closest friends began work on the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation (JKFFF). Since then, they've been working to give support and resources to families who've lost a primary caregiver.

The Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation will be hosting an event to raise funds for their organization. They'll be hosting their annual fundraiser at Frederik Meijer Gardens from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 26. Along with dinner, Shannon Cohen- an accomplished author, podcaster, and entrepreneur- will be the guest speaker.

To learn more about their organization and events, visit kinzlerfoundation.org.