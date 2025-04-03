The Heroes Operation: Celebrating and Supporting Our Nation's Heroes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Heroes Operation is a West Michigan-based non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting the men and women who have served in the United States military. Through a variety of events and initiatives, they express gratitude and provide memorable experiences for these heroes.

The Heroes Operation's core mission is to create positive opportunities for connection, recreation, and recognition. The organization accomplishes this through a range of events to engage and honor our heroes:

Heroes on the Dunes: This signature event, held at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, features a flag-raising ceremony, a flyover by the Hooligan flight team, and an afternoon of ORV rides on the dunes. It's a day of adventure and camaraderie.



The Charity Golf Outing: Often paired with Heroes on the Dunes, this event provides a more relaxed setting for fundraising and fellowship.



Spring Sling: An ORV Poker Fun Run fundraiser. Participants register, receive a suggested route, and navigate trails, collecting poker hands at checkpoints. The event concludes with dinner, fun, and prizes.



Braaap for Heroes Fun Run: May 10 at Houghton Lake



Heroes Off-Road Color Run: October 11 at St. Helen

The Heroes Operation relies on the support of the community to continue its important work. You can contribute by:



Volunteering: Offer your time and skills to help with events and initiatives.

Donating: Financial contributions are essential to fund the organization's programs.

Sponsorship: Businesses and organizations can partner with The Heroes Operation to provide support.

For more information, please visit The Heroes Operation website: The Heroes Operation

