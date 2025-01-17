The Great Skate returns to Rosa Parks Circle for 24 hour fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Great Skate Winterfestis celebrating 20 years of helping support young hockey players. The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Griffins Youth Foundations host the event at Rosa Parks Circle. It starts at 10:00 pm on Saturday and lasts 24 hours, through Sunday January 19. Fans can take the ice with their favorite players, coaches and local celebrities. The event supports the Griffins Youth Foundations, a non-profit that allows underprivileged, underserved or those with special needs to play hockey free of cost. The Winterfest will have complimentary hot beverages and snacks as well as a heated tent for guests to warm up. There are plenty of ways to get involved and support the cause. You can come out and skate or donate to a specific player at griffinshockey.com/greatskate. There is also an online auction with tickets to concerts or sporting events, restaurant certificates, sports memorabilia, and much more.