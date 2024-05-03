The Grace Effect: Creating candles and a voice for people with down syndrome

Grace Effect has beautiful products ranging from delightful candles, planters, soaps, seeds, bulbs, and jewelry. However, the story behind the brand is really what makes these products special; it's all about a family's love for their six children, with the youngest daughter having Down Syndrome.

Grace was born with Down syndrome, and since her birth, The Driscoll Family has been advocating for the inclusion of the disability community in advertising through their foundation changingthefaceofbeauty.org .

It's in her light that The Grace Effect candle company was born in 2020. The Grace Effect creates products that are 100 percent toxin-free to take a meaningful step towards a more inclusive and welcoming future for children and families around the world. They do this by creating their brand, and heavily including the disability community through the candle-making process, advertising, and as the voice of the company.

The Grace Effect's farmstand is located in Baroda, Michigan. Plan a visit to the farm or learn more about their products by visiting thegraceeffect.com.