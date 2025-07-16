The Gobles Antique Mall celebrates grand opening

Walking into an antique mall is akin to time travel. Not only does antiquing provide economic and environmental benefits of reusing and re-purposing, but it can give those items new life.

A new antique shop, The Gobles Antique Mall, features 45 vendors offering a diverse, curated collection of antiques, vintage collectables, books, and more in Gobles. The Mall spans 10,000 square feet of space across two stories.

The Mall celebrated its grand opening this past weekend following a two-year renovation by co-owners Joe and Lauren Todaro, whose love of antiquing was integrated into their life after a first date at an antique store.

The storefront is located at 120 South State Street in Gobles, with hours of operation lasting Thursday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Watch the video above to see Joe and Lauren's visit to the Mix in period-accurate Victorian attire, and what items they brought in that you might find at the store!

