The GM Show Track Day allows pro and amateur racers feel the need for speed on the racetrack

Whether you were driving an EV or a classic muscle car, Berger invited all GM owners to Track Day at the US 131 Motorsports Park this past summer.

These average drivers were allowed to get on the track and race as part of the annual celebration, The All GM Show. Michelle Dunaway had the opportunity to ride along with a champion race car driver on the track. Check it out!

The All GM Show is an annual event that coincides with the Metro Cruise every summer. Get ready for next year and learn more about this event at bergerchevy.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok