The Glory Days Planner designed to help parents with special needs kids

Navigating parenthood when having a special needs child can sometimes be a challenge. Parents need to take a whole new course on life when it comes to trying to balance the daily routine, therapy, and other things children need.

One Michigan mom was facing the same struggle, and just in time for National Down Syndrome Month, she is releasing a line of journals and planners to help parents with special needs children.

Mother Amanda Cunningham found herself tracking her daughter Rory's feeding routine, therapy progress, and more by using dry erase markers on her windows. Over time, this unorthodox way of keeping track of her daughter's schedule soon transformed into "The Glory Days Planner."

The planner includes the following features, making it easier for parents to manage their children's schedules, as well as their own:

Space for schedule, to-do, and a section for notes/meal plan

Daily self-care check-in, appointments, and therapy reminder boxes

One day per page + shared weekend pages

Weekly two-page therapy tracking pages

Full month views

Monthly intention setting and goal tracking sheets

Medications, supplements, and Doctors note pages in front

8 notes pages in the back

Hourly schedule from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the planner, and read more about Amanda and Rory's story, visit theglorydaysco.com.