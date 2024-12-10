The Forge Yoga and Movement Studio hosting veteran fundraiser on December 20

Balance, flexibility, breath work, and mindfulness are benefits yoga can provide. A fundraiser is coming up to teach veterans and others the benefits of practicing yoga on December 20.

The Forge Yoga and Movement Studio is a non-profit that supports veterans through yoga, giving them experiences that can help them heal.

The event will take place at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland from 6 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $40 per person. A ticket provides a yoga flow, a $10 voucher to StEATs Taco Truck, and a drink ticket. Beer, wine, mocktails, and water will be available.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok