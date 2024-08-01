The ELM Community hosting fundraiser to support caregivers of cancer patients

When a friend or loved one has cancer, it’s hard on everyone. For those taking care of them, there’s the question of how they can help and support patients throughout their journey.

The ELM Community helps serve parents and families of children with cancer who are giving their heart and soul to taking care of a loved one. Working hand in hand with the Ronald McDonald House, they provide support, supplies, and gift cards to those caring for their cancer patients.

The ELM Community got its name after the founding family watched several members succumb to various forms of cancer. So while researchers look for a cure, The ELM Community is working to help the families of those afflicted until it is cured.

To continue their services, they are asking people to participate in their 2nd annual The ELM Community Golf Outing fundraiser.

On August 30, golfers can play 9 holes of golf for $60 at the Saskatoon Golf Club, with an additional $25 for those who want lunch.

You can learn more about this event and more at theelmcommunity.org.

