The Comedy Project offers improv and comedy classes for kids & teens this summer

When you're looking for laughs in West Michigan, The Comedy Project is a great place to check out. This summer, instead of just watching what's happening on stage, be on the stage through their comedy and improv summer camps.

Comedy classes for adults are happening throughout the year. Registration for the next session ends at midnight on Wednesday, April 26, however, new classes are created frequently, so keep checking their website for those future dates.

For summertime, The Comedy Project is hosting comedy boot camps for kids and teens.Registration is open for ages 8-17, where kids can learn the skills they need to make audiences laugh on stage, followed by a stage performance at the end of camp. Classes will take place June 26-29.

The Comedy Project is located at 540 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids.

To sign up for these classes or to check on upcoming performances, visit thecomedyproject.com or call (616) 369-7469.