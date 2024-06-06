The Code 9 Project works to improve quality of life for those suffering from PTSD & thoughts of suicide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

June is PTSD Awareness Month, devoted to bringing more awareness and knowledge about the disorder while eliminating the stigma associated with it.

The Code 9 Project wants to help restore the quality of life to those suffering from stress-related disorders including veterans, first responders, frontline workers, and their families.

The Code 9 Project is a national non-profit organization that provides education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide. They have a team of chaplains, peer support, critical incident trainers, and a specialized trauma debriefing team for individuals, police and fire departments, frontline workers, and hospital staff.

The Code 9 Project has a national helpline that is 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders, and veterans. The Code 9 Project national helpline number is 844-HOPE-247.

Discover more at thecode9project.org.

