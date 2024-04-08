The Care Boutique features gifts, clothes and a greater mission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From clothes, to kids, to gifts of all kinds,The Care Boutique has so many things, but there are some particularly special pieces here, made with love, heart and dedication. The store is run by Communicare Michigan, a non-profit dedicated to helping those recovering from traumatic brain injuries or TBI. The clients here create many of the pieces in the store, from candles, to mirrors, succulents and more. The act of crafting is a vital part of their recovery, giving the clients a sense of purpose.

Amy Teske is the Marketing and Admissions Coordinator for Communicare Michigan. She says no two stories are alike, but many of their clients were in car accidents, something that abruptly changed lives forever. For more than 3 decades, Communicare has helped clients on the east side of the state, this is its first West Michigan presence. The clients mostly live independently with a furnished apartment, transportation help if they need it, plus a job and rehab through The Care Boutique.

She says, “It is so important that they can contribute and say have their say on the process of it, it helps them to feel as though they’re giving back and putting into the store which they are being a work hardening program. It’s giving skills like breaking down boxes, that some of the supplies come in taking inventory, looking at the different color schemes making sure things look and fit right.

The space is both beautiful and functional, designed for the client’s wellbeing. It’s a safe space that gives the clients a place to work, relax and find community. They are all paid for their work, while developing skills and learning how to live again. Teske says, “They’re getting kind of a mind body spirit, if you will because they’re helping themselves improve and learn and how to address different situations in life or how to react they have the day program where they’re getting their work hardening skills and contributing and then they have the housing component where they’re living independently and being able to do their own thing and really enjoy and just be a part of a community.”

It's a community that’s growing by the day, not only in the number of clients, but in the number of customers walking through the doors and learning more about the mission. There are lots of upcoming events, including a grand opening on April 26. To learn more, head to their website, Instagram or Facebook pages.