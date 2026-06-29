The BIGG Spotlight: Vets Helping Vets

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Biggby Coffee and the Morning Mix have launched a special year-long campaign for 2026. Called "The BIGG Spotlight", this initiative recognizes West Michigan communities, focusing on a different community need or outreach opportunity each quarter.

West Michigan Biggby Coffee locations are launching a special fundraiser from July 3 through 5, supporting veterans in the community. In commemoration of Independence Day and America 250, Biggby customers can round up their purchase or donate any amount at checkout. Proceeds benefit local veteran programs such as Vets Helping Vets.

Biggby owner/operator Charles Solano joined Rick Stover and Larry Bales with Vets Helping Vets on the Morning Mix sofa to share more about the fundraiser!

Visit the Fox 17 website for more information on The BIGG Spotlight.

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