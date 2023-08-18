The Big Give Charity Golf Outing aims to raise funds to purchase holiday presents for kids this year

One in five kids in West Michigan lives in poverty and may not get Christmas presents from family under the tree this year. The Big Give, a Michigan non-profit, wants to raise money to provide gifts for these kids at their upcoming charity golf outing.

The Big Give is hosting a charity golf outing to help raise money to support 1000 local children in 13 different school districts. Every $250 donated sponsors one kid for Christmas.

On Friday, August 25, at The Pines Golf Course in Wyoming, participants will tee off at 3 p.m. to enjoy some physical activity, beautiful weather, and give back to the community.

To registeror to give a donation, visit big-give.org.