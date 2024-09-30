"The Betty Blip" exhibit puts a spotlight on the former first lady's breast cancer diagnosis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It was fifty years ago that Gerald R. Ford became the country's 38th president and that 50-year milestone is being celebrated with an exhibit at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum called Ford At 50: Decisions that Defined a Presidency. Not only does the exhibit highlight the president, but the first lady as well.

Ford at 50: Decisions that Defined a Presidency uses an array of materials from the Museum’s collection, including presidential artifacts, archival documents, and historic film footage. The exhibit introduces visitors to some of the most difficult and controversial decisions that President Ford made in office, as well as share sides of Ford the public didn't often see.

In addition to Ford at 50, it's also a big milestone year for the former first lady, Betty Ford. The new showcase exhibit, The Betty Blip: Betty Ford's Fight Against Breast Cancer, shines a light on Betty Ford’s breast cancer diagnosis just six weeks into her husband’s presidency. In an era when breast cancer was a private disease, Betty’s decision to go public with her diagnosis and to give the media access to her recovery transformed breast cancer awareness in the United States.

A special event will take place alongside the exhibit, "Betty Ford and the League of Women Voters," on October 17. Dr. Liette Gidlow of Wayne State University will explore the development of the League of Women Voters in Grand Rapids and First Lady Betty Ford's historic membership during the fight for the ERA.

Learn more about these guests and exhibits at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

