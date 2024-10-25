"The Art of Dining: Food Culture in the Islamic World" now open at Detroit Institute of Arts

Exploring the cultures, cuisines, and traditions of those different than us makes for better humans. Finding those opportunities can sometimes take a little work, but the Detroit Institute of Arts is making it easy with a new exhibit, “The Art of Dining: Food Culture in the Islamic World.”

The exhibit features nearly 230 works from the Middle East, Egypt, Central, South, and East Asia, and Europe. The exhibition illuminates connections between art and cuisine from ancient times to the present day, demonstrating how food transcends cultures, backgrounds, and borders.

The Art of Dining combines a multi-sensory experience of sights, sounds, and smells with a vast range of historical objects related to the preparation, serving, and enjoyment of food. The show is presented in thematic groupings such as food preparation, communal dining, and coffee culture as well as eating for health, picnicking, and much more.

The Detroit metro region has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and is home to many other communities with ties to the Middle East and Central and South Asia, making the exhibition especially relevant as a celebration of the history of food cultures of these regions.

The Art of Dining: Food Culture in the Islamic World is free with general admission to the museum.

Learn more at dia.org.

