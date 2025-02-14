The Angelic Oven Bakery offers heavenly taste in every bite

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Angelic Oven Bakery understands that a cookie is more than just a sweet treat. It's a way to pass on a family tradition while bringing joy, connection, and those moments of indulgence we all deserve. Owner Sarah Nikonowicz started her love of baking cookies because of her father and his annual and highly anticipated Christmas cookie baking sessions.

She's kept that family connection through her menu as each of her cookies is based on a member of her family. Using only the finest ingredients and a whole lot of love, each cookie is crafted to be as delightful as the laughter shared around a family table.

We met with her this morning to learn the origin story of The Angelic Oven Bakery and... to eat some cookies! You can try them yourself by placing an order on her website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok