Northern Michigan's own, The Accidentals, are headed back to Grand Rapids, bringing their compelling songwriting and musical skills as part of their Time Out 3 tour.

In addition to The Accidentals, the concert will feature Mary Bragg, Gary Burr, and Georgia Middleman.

They will be performing at Midtown GR on March 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit themidtowngr.com.