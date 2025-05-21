The ABC's of marinades and grilling

There’s nothing like taking a summer neighborhood walk and taking in the scents of barbecue and grilling. Grilling is a popular cooking technique, mostly because of the flavor and caramelization it produces.

One reason those complex flavors develop and grilled foods are texturally pleasing is marinading. Marinades start the breakdown of food by including an acidic or enzymatic component, allowing the flavor and juices of the marinade to penetrate the food. Oil coats the food and absorbs seasoning, making for a flavorful result.

For the perfect marinade ratio, try one part acid to three parts oil and add seasonings, such as a salty component like soy sauce and aromatics such as herbs or garlic. Don’t forget a sweet element - juice, honey or another sugary element facilitates caramelization for an unbeatable coating. Use your favorite vinaigrette.

As components of marinades facilitate chemical reactions, it’s important to use the right vessel to marinate foods. Avoid metal containers or covering — except for stainless steel — as the metal can react with the acid in the marinade and result in a metallic, bitter taste. Use a seal-able plastic bag or glass bowls covered with plastic wrap.

More time soaking in a marinade doesn’t necessarily mean better results. Meats that have soaked too long in an acidic marinade can become tough and dry. For best results, follow these foolproof marination times:



Poultry: 2 hours

Fish and seafood: 15-30 minutes

Tofu: 1 to 24 hours

Beef and pork: up to 12 hours

Soft vegetables, such as mushrooms and zucchini: 30 minutes

Root vegetables, such as carrots and potatoes: 2 hours

Gas grills are the number one grill type in American homes, followed by charcoal grills and electric grills. Proper cleaning inside and out maximizes the lifetime of this summer staple appliance. Keep these tips in mind:

Always cover the grill after it cools down.

Clean using a wire brush or grill stone after every use. It is best done when heating up for the next grill session to avoid food particles getting stuck in the brush.

Every 10 or so uses, remove grates for cleaning, clean or replace drip pan and clean the inside of the grill.

Cast iron grates need some extra love. After brushing the grates clean, brush with oil to season.

At the end of the grilling season, disconnect the gas supply and close it. Store propane tank in a ventilated area.

Grilling vegetables is best done by cutting them into uniform pieces. Grill soft and dense vegetables separately, as they have different cooking times.

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

