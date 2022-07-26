Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Testimonial: How Deb found freedom from chronic pain thanks to Total Health Chiropractic

Listen to Deb's testimonial about the DRX9000
Videos
How Deb found freedom from chronic pain thanks to Total Health Chiropractic
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:10:54-04

The stories of frustration that have turned into freedom from pain continue to grow at Total Health Chiropractic. Listen to Deb's testimonial on how Dr. Miller and the team at Total Health Chiropractic healed her chronic neck and back pain thanks to the DRX 9000 program.

Total Health Chiropractic uses a non-surgical, non-invasive approach with the use of the DRX9000 machine. The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. Callers can get a $49 consultation and examination, plus the first six callers will receive a free set of x-rays.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

This post is sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered