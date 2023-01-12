Watch Now
TerryTown RV celebrates 50 years in business at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Come see all there is to offer at DeVos Place from January 12-15
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:14:47-05

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show has kicked off, and one of the longest-running RV businesses in town, TerryTown RV, will be there with some of the newest vehicles and gadgets on the market.

TerryTown RV is one of the largest exhibitors in the show with 86 RVs coming to the show. They are celebrating 50 years in business this year as a family-owned, locally-owned company.

TerryTown RV will have two display areas at the show. The Grand Gallery will feature a wide variety of smaller travel trailers, tent campers, truck campers, and motorhomes. In the main display space, they'll be showcasing a variety of all kinds of RVs, including the all-new Chinook Bayside SS, the Jayco Seneca XT, and the inTech Terra Oasis.

From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be filled with outdoor-centered vendors showcasing more than 100 RV lines, accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations.

The Camper, Travel, & RV show will take place at the following times:

January 12: 3 to 9 p.m.
January 13: 12 to 9 p.m.
January 14: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
January 15: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover more vendors and an event schedule at showspan.com.

