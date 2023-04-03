Teknique Academy teaches life lessons and confidence through hip-hop

A dance studio in West Michigan is teaching kids life lessons and confidence through the art of hip-hop, however, they're asking the community for financial assistance as they move their home base to a new location.

61syx Teknique is the only breaking group in Grand Rapids. Teknique Academy strives to teach students life lessons and confidence through Hip-Hop culture, serving as a space of growth and openness for one to experiment with one's style of expression.

With the unexpected event of having to move from their former location on Alpine Ave, they need financial assistance to make this move easier. Teknique Academy is looking for donations through its GoFundMe Page.

Teknique Street Dance Academy will move into its new location on May 1st, located at 4160 Lake Michigan Dr. NW.

Learn more at Tekniqueacademy.com.