When you think of tech hubs across the country, Grand Rapids may not be top of mind, but that's changing. From Tech Week to app start-ups, there are things happening in the West Michigan city that may be under the radar for many.

To explore these new technology innovations, The Right Place, FlockX, and Biked Grand Rapids join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what they're working on.

Discover more of Grand Rapid's latest projects at techweekgr.com.