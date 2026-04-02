Teams That Care: Hand2Hand

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Fox 17's 2026 initiative, "Teams That Care", showcasing how teamwork among local businesses and local organizations create change across West Michigan. Sponsored by Triangle Associates, this initiative is a growth from our Pay It Forward franchise.

Hand2Hand delivers meals to West Michigan students over weekends and school breaks who face food insecurity. The organization is backed by churches, schools, businesses, and individuals to provide food supplies and pack meals. With spring break on the horizon, Hand2Hand is prepared to distribute meals to those who need it.

Hand2Hand is also expanding their summer programming with an expected delivery of 9,800 bags of food. Consumer's Energy has also donated an electric van to Hand2Hand, allowing the organization to expand their reach and deliver more meals to communities who need it.

Hand2Hand Executive Director Jodi Joseph visited the Morning Mix to share more about Hand2Hand and how the community can get involved.

Visit h2hkids.org for more information.

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