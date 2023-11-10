Team Meijer Gives Back to Paws with a Cause

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer models altruism in its communities through Team Meijer Gives Back. This program has impacted nearly 1,700 nonprofits in just its first three years!

The company recently surprised its employees with a bonus opportunity to pay it forward and letting them decide where the money should go.

Wyoming Meijer store director Connie Searl and her team immediately chose to help support Paws with a Cause - a local nonprofit that raises and trains service dogs.

Watch the interview to learn more about how Meijer gives back to the communities they serve and about what Paws with a Cause does.

