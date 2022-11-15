Taste the Local Difference: Start holiday shopping with this Michigan gift guide

Struggling to think of what to get that friend or family member for the holidays? Start by shopping locally and more personally with help from the Taste the Local Difference Holiday Gift Guide.

Taste the Local Difference exists to connect shoppers with local farmers, growers, restaurants, and food entrepreneurs from across the state of Michigan.

In addition to the seasonal guides, they release a holiday gift guide to help shoppers check all their boxes as they purchase gifts for loved ones around the holiday season.

Deals will be available now through December 31.

Take a closer look at the holiday guide at michiganlocalgiftguide.com.