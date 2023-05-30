Taste the Local Difference releases annual "Local Food Guide"

It's farmer's market season, the amazing time of year when we can all access fresh food, meet the growers, and try something new. For Taste The Local Difference, connecting people to good food happens year-round, and they're celebrating Michigan's wonderful harvest with their annual Local Food Guide.

The Taste the Local Difference Local Food Guide is an annual, magazine-style publication highlighting Michigan’s expansive local food offerings, including farms, food producers, restaurants, retail, farmer's markets, wineries, breweries, and more. It's the ultimate guide to local eating in Michigan.

In addition to local food and farm business listings categorized by region, this year’s guide contains stories about the farmers in the area, local recipes, guides to reducing food waste, and so much more.

The 2023 Michigan Local Food Guide Release event will take place on June 10 at the Fulton Street Farmer's Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Creston Brewery from 5 to 9 p.m. The publication will be available at these events, as well as at local food businesses throughout the state and online.

Learn more by visiting localdifference.org.