Taste Test Tuesday: Uncrustables® Burger at Logan's Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is throwing its hat into the ring for strange food combinations and collaborations. The restaurant has partnered with J.M. Smucker Company to create a sweet and savory flavor combo: the Uncrustables® Burger.

The Uncrustables® Burger swaps a traditional bun for two beer-battered and fried grape Uncrustables sandwiches, stacked around a juicy 7-ounce burger patty, melted cheddar cheese, and Garlic Pickle Aioli.

With a flavor combination this unique, Fox 17 Morning Mix's Michelle Dunaway and executive producer Lindsay Poppen took a road trip out to Logan's Roadhouse in Walker to see if the sweet-and-savory combo is worth the hype, or a messy mashup of flavors.

For the less adventurous foodies, Logan's is also offering a Fried Uncrustables® Dessert, featuring a beer-battered and fried Uncrustables® sandwich with melted marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel.

The Uncrustables® Burger and Dessert are available at participating Logan's Roadhouse locations while supplies last.