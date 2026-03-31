Taste Test Tuesday: Fat Boy Ice Cream

Ice cream season is here, and that includes novelties like ice cream sandwiches!

Fat Boy Ice Cream is America's number one ice cream sandwich. With thick, creamy flavorings and high quality ingredients, the Utah-based company has a variety of options to choose from, such as Cinnamon Churro, Birthday Cake, and the classic Vanilla.

We were sent a few flavor samples to try! Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle's reactions in today's Taste Test Tuesday.

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