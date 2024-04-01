Watch Now
Taste of the Town: Third Nature Brewing

Great seating allows guests to enjoy both indoor and outdoor libations with comfy seating and fire pits.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 12:32:35-04

If sipping on a tasty cocktail or craft beer while sitting by a fire pit and enjoying Michigan's scenic nature sounds good to you... you need to know about Third Nature Brewing.

Billed as a family friendly bar, and with good reason, Third Nature Brewing hosts trivia nights, offers half off of kids' meals on select days, and has one of the prettiest beer gardens complete with games like cornhole, comfy seating, fire pits, and more.

While you're there, don't forget to check out the custom murals on the walls. See if you can find the hidden "Easter eggs" that pay homage to the history of the brewery and the owners.

Todd and photojournalist Jon paid the brewery a visit to learn more. Watch the segment to get the details and then head on over. You can find Third Nature Brewing Company at 7733 Childsdale in Rockford and online at www.thirdnaturebrewing.com.

