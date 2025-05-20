Taste of the Town: The Dirty Plate Bistro

You'll find "clean eats" at the Dirty Plate Bistro in Saranac. It's our latest stop in our Taste of the Town series.

Chef Benjamin Streiwske's commitment to "clean eating" is popular among his diners. Clean eating is all about showcasing the natural flavors of high-quality ingredients, prepared with care and skill, where diners seek transparency in their food and appreciate dishes that are both nourishing and delicious.

Starters include Beet Carpaccio and house made bruschetta. Entrees include a Power Bowl packed with nutrients and flavor along with Pasta Primavera, Fish and Chips, Bistro Burger, and more.

Watch our interview to learn more and then check out The Dirt Plate Bistro for yourself!