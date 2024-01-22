Taste of the Town: One Stop Coney

Right in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids, where there is plenty of hustle and bustle, one can get a quick and certainly delicious lunch at One Stop Coney. The husband and wife owners, Olivia and Conor, took over the shop in 2020 and have been serving the community ever since.

One Stop Coney’s menu includes classic favorites like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fresh-cut fries, and even fried bologna sandwiches. The restaurant also serves several fun and creative takes on these classics, like their Chippy Dippy dog: a hot dog with potato chips and a generous serving of chip dip on top! They also plan to add soft serve to the menu soon.

Come to One Stop Coney to enjoy the delicious food, great community, and maybe a game of Mario Kart!

Find One Stop Coney on 154 Fulton St and learn more at onestopconey.com.