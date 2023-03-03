Taste of the Town: MDRD

Chef Stephan, the executive chef at MDRD in downtown Grand Rapids, loves a challenge. While most chefs are competing to offer up the most visually interesting and delicious dishes, Chef Stephan has to compete with the view. Sitting atop the Amway Grand Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, it's one of the first things patrons comment on when they arrive - the panoramic view of downtown and beyond.

"As a chef putting things on a table in front of you, the view is our biggest competition," he said. "How do we draw your eyes from this beautiful view to your plate."

If the dishes he presented to us are any indication, Chef Stephan is definitely up for the challenge. We received a sample of MDRD's "lavishly Spanish" menu that was just as delicious as it was eye-catching. Watch our Taste of the Town interview and learn more about how this top-tier restaurant should be on your list. You can make reservations and see their full menu at https://amwaygrand.com/dining/mdrd.

