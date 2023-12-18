Taste of the Town: Lucy's Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Bockheim family opened Lucy's in downtown Grand Haven as a small market that carried the necessities almost 20 years ago. That's also when the evolution began. It started with a deli that offered lunches to go, but as daughter Angie says, "my parents are dreamers." Joe and Karen kept seeing ways to expand and improve service to the community. Today that's become a full service restaurant that offers both lunch and dinner all week long. From warm, gooey dip skillets, to flatbreads, charcuterie boards, sandwiches and entrees like a braised short rib and a chicken pot pie, Lucy's has a vibrant menu and a cozy atmosphere. During the holidays, it's decked out from floor to ceiling in lights and decorations. Joe and Karen's son is a musician, so there's live music regularly. In the summer, the back patio gets diners outside, and offers a place for community events, like yoga. More than just a restaurant, Lucy's has become a welcoming gathering place that brings people together over great food and drink. Make sure to visit their website for the menu and calendar of events. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.