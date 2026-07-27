Taste of the Town: Kobold's Kitchen

A brand-new board game lounge and cafe has opened in Grand Rapids' northeast side!

Kobold's Kitchen, located at 2450 Plainfield Ave NE in the Creston neighborhood, provides large tables for dining experiences that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items. The large tables also come in handy for the lounge's over 800 board games to choose from, allowing guests to dine and play in a quiet, cozy atmosphere.

Kobold's also has "gametenders" on staff, ready to help patrons pick their next board game or help them learn how to play. Patrons can also rent out the games for up to two weeks if they would like to play at home.

Kobold's menu features a variety of coffee beverages including latte's, boba, matcha, sodas, frappes, and more. Food items are allergen-friendly and range from eggs, pancakes, smashburgers, chicken sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and a slew of dipping sauces to name a few.

Michelle and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman visited the new lounge to learn more.

Kobold's Kitchen is open from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Sundays and Mondays, 7 A.M. to 9 P.M. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 7 A.M. to 11 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit koboldskitchen.com for more information including a peek at their menu! You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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