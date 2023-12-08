Taste of the Town: grove

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly every year, Grand Rapids Magazine chooses one restaurant that sets itself apart, that’s not only delivering great food consistently, but providing wonderful service. This year’s winner is grove. Not a new spot, but certainly evolved from where it started.

grove has been innovative from the start, a place where the team could get creative. But like so many other establishments, the COVID pandemic shut it down completely. That’s when the parent company, the Essence Group decided it was time for a reinvention that included a floor to ceiling remodel. grove reopened in spring of 2022 with the same amazing service and incredibly memorable dishes.

Beverage director and COO of the Essence Group, Tristan Walczewski says there’s been plenty of change from where grove started, and much of that comes from customer input. Today the menu is made up of small plates that guests can mix up and share from fried mushrooms to beet carpaccio, short ribs to lamb chops. The restaurant sources ingredients locally whenever it can.

Manager Roxanne Dragon says the team here is serious, but they don’t take themselves too seriously, it’s not an ego-driven place. The priority here is to make sure every guest has the best experience possible. That’s part of the reason Grand Rapids Magazine chose to honor grove this year. Managing Editor Lisa Enos says her visits here have been exceptional, the attention to detail is second to none.

