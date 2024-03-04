Taste of the Town: Eastern Kille

The folks who live in and around Rockford aren't complaining about the recent move of Eastern Kille from Grand Rapids up to their neck of the woods. The popular distillery, also known for great pizzas, has seen more and more people come through their doors in recent months.

That's with good reason. The top-tier and original cocktails paired with hand-tossed pizzas and other yummy bites has many a diner coming back for more. Todd and Michelle got to not only pay the new location a visit, but got behind the bar and in the kitchen to help out.

You can find Eastern Kille at 7755 Childsdale in Rockford and online at easternkille.com.