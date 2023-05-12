Taste of the Town: Black Napkin

Korin Hollinshead and Jason Richardson were at a crossroads last October. They had been searching for a brick and mortar storefront to sell their popular brand of popsicles - Any Colour You Want. The space they landed on, at 966 E. Fulton St., was more room than they needed for just the popsicles.

Enter Black Napkin, a restaurant offering up classic takeout food with unique twists.

While they now do have a storefront, there isn't much seating so Black Napkin mainly runs as a takeout place. Incredible smashburgers with locally sourced beef (and clever names) are served along with some of the best fries covered in "custy dust" and homemade fountain sodas with flavors like pistachio orange blossom. And yes, you can still get some of those popular popsicles while you're there.

Todd paid them a visit and tried the 'Le College Dropout' burger. The next time you're in the area and looking for a burger you'll remember, check out Black Napkin. You can see more and their menu at

