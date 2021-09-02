Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park on Sept. 24 & 25

Get ready to give your taste buds a tour of downtown Muskegon with the return of Taste of Muskegon.

Taste of Muskegon is a friendly competition between Muskegon's best local restaurants and food trucks. Guests can purchase Taste Tickets for $1, which can be used to buy food and drink from 29 different establishments.

Along with food, there will be activities for all ages such as axe throwing, face painting, inflatables, balloon animals, and real animals as part of the petting zoo from the Critter Barn.

There will also be live music while patrons are eating delicious food. Friday will feature Rock Show: The Ultimate Tribute to Journey, and Saturday will showcase Simply Queen.

The free event will take place at Hackley Park on September 24 from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and September 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more at tasteofmuskegon.org.