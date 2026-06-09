Taste of Muskegon celebrates 20 years of local food scene and community

2026 marks 20 years of Muskegon's food culture event, "Taste of Muskegon", and this year's festival is bringing celebrations in full force to be the best Taste event so far! The annual festival will be at Hackley Park Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

Hosted by EventLAB, fan favorite vendors are set to return including Hamburger Mikey, Navarro's Mexican Takeout, and Unruly Kitchen. Nine vendors are set to make a first-time appearance at Taste of Muskegon, including Mama Thai's Cafe, Tipsy Tomato, and The Thirsty Mitten.

Additionally, the event will feature live music by The NXT, Stevie Reidz & Co, and AC/DC tribute band Let There Be Rock. Axe throwing, an appearance from the Critter Barn, as well as a kids zone with face painting, inflatables, and balloon animals will also be part of the festivities.

Taste tickets are $1 each for guests, with taste-size portions being offered for one to six tickets. The event is otherwise free to attend. Judged and public favorite awards will be awarded on Saturday afternoon.

Taste of Muskegon runs from 4:30 to 10 P.M. on Friday and 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday.

Taste of Muskegon Marketing Director Lisa Kraus visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth and what attendees can expect this year.

Visit tasteofmuskegon.org for more information.

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