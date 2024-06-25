TANDEM365 provides seniors in need with home-based healthcare

Keeping things simple and safe for seniors needing health care is one of the goals of the startup Tandem265 ten years ago. Now this vital resource in West Michigan has grown and continues to care for Michiganders across the state.

TANDEM365 is a very innovative care model that has drastically changed how patients reduce their dependence on emergency and urgent care visits while improving quality of life for them and their families.

TANDEM365 was launched as a Grand Rapids start-up 10 years ago, and now are expanding statewide. They serve seniors who require frequent hospital or urgent care visits, providing affordable, in-home, healthcare visits. This reduces their dependence on others to drive them to healthcare facilities, while improving quality of life for them and their families.

Learn more at tandem365.com.

