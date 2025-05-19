"TalkSooner" campaign encourages conversations and resources surrounding teen drug use

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When parents talk to children about drug use or mental health, the sooner the conversations are had, the better the outcome. TalkSooner is a campaign to address youth substance abuse, with community partners assisting in these healthy conversations and surrounding awareness at all age levels.

One of those community partners, Holland Hospital, provides school nurses to educate parents on the subject. By speaking with parents, this allows them to be equipped with knowledge and information to navigate these difficult conversations with their children.

Dr. Kylene Krause from Holland Hospital, Holland Hospital Mental Health Care Manager Lisa Gort, and Arbor Circle's Prevention & Advocacy Program Director Leigh Moerdyke sat down with Todd to discuss the resources TalkSooner provides, as well as the local impact of these partnerships.

For more information and resources for your family, visit talksooner.org. You can also visit hollandhospital.org.

