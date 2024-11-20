Take your family on a Thanksgiving getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Splash Away Hunger

Splash Away Hunger is back for 2024! Today and tomorrow for every three non-perishable food items you donate, you can purchase a waterpark day pass for $5. All food items will be donated to the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen. Splash Away Hunger day passes can't be purchased in advance and must be used on the purchase date.

Thanksgiving Day Meal Special

Looking for someone to do the cooking this Thanksgiving? Soaring Eagle's Family Restaurant has you covered! Enjoy a slow roaster turkey breast meal with all the fixings for just $21 and kids 4-12 eat for just $10. If you want to enjoy this tasty meal at home, you can grab a fmaily style meal to-go box. Order your box or make a reservation by calling (989)-817-4806.

Splash Saver

Ready for another great deal? take advantage of the Splash Saver! For just $60, get four waterpark day passes and one large pizza. To reserve your passes, call (989)-817-4801.

Fall into Winter

Planning a birthday celebration in November or December? Soaring Eagle has you covered with their Fall Into Winter birthday savings. From now through December 31, enjoy 35 percent off birthday parties and $20 off Cabana parties.

Make your birthday unforgettable with family, friends, and tons of fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer, so book your party by calling (989)-817-4825.

Gift Cards

A visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. Choose from a variety of gift card options or create a dollar value of your own. Receive a $20 VIP gift card with the purchase of any themed gift card. Order by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2 today.

The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.