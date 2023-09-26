Take the family for a fall camping trip at Earth First Farms

Love the fall and being outdoors? It's the perfect time to plan a camping trip before the snow starts to fly.

There's a special place in West Michigan where people can visit an orchard and stay overnight tent camping and take in all the scenery called Earth First Farms.

Earth First Farms is an established certified organic apple orchard in southwest Michigan. The farm is 49 acres, with the campsite being in a soft hollow about 200 feet wide separating two blocks of trees. During the day, depending on the season, there are farm activities taking place.

Firewood is provided and fresh organic produce is available in season.

Earth First Farms is located at Berrien Center, where camping is $50 a night.

To make a reservation, search on Hipcamp.com for 'Organic Apple Orchard and Farm', or call (269) 815-3370.